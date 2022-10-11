ARTICLE

Indonesia: Employers In Indonesia Have New Obligations Under Regulation On Tuberculosis Countermeasures In The Workplace

(October 11, 2022) In consideration of the Government of Indonesia's pledge to eliminate tuberculosis by 2030, on September 22, 2022, the Minister of Manpower (“MOM”) issued MOM Regulation No.13 Year 2022 (“MOM 13”) to help manage tuberculosis in the workplace.

MOM 13 requires employers to put in place various tuberculosis countermeasures in the workplace. Under the regulation, employers are required to:

Create and put in place a policy to manage tuberculosis in the workplace. Provide information to and educate employees about tuberculosis in the workplace. Identify cases of tuberculosis in the workplace. Manage cases of tuberculosis in the workplace. Provide health recovery support to employees who have had tuberculosis.

MOM 13 also provides new rules for the prevention of tuberculosis transmission. Article 6 of MOM 13 requires employers to provide a minimum two-week sick leave to employees in the initial stage of treatment for tuberculosis and/or according to the recommendation of the company doctor or the treating doctor.

It is important to note that employers must also provide rehabilitation support for employees after their treatment for tuberculosis. MOM 13 also regulates that employees suffering from tuberculosis shall attempt to return to work in accordance with the work worthiness assessment by the company doctor or the treating doctor.

MOM 13 stipulates that the implementation of these measures to manage tuberculosis in the workplace will be supervised by labor inspectors in accordance with the provisions of the legislation.

Key Takeaways

Under the new rules, employees who are exposed to tuberculosis can receive at least two weeks of paid leave during the initial stage of treatment and/or according to the recommendation of the company doctor or the treating doctor.

