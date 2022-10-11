Due to the decreasing covid cases in Indonesia and to accelerate the national economic recovery, the Minister of Manpower issued Circular Letter No. M/4/HK.04/IX/2022 on Ratification of Plans for Employment of Foreign Workers (Rencana Penggunaan Tenaga Kerja Asing or "RPTKA") for Acceleration of National Economic Recovery ("CL 4/2022") on September 30, 2022. CL 4/2022 revokes the Minister of Manpower Circular Letter No. M/11/HK.04/IX/2021 dated September 24, 2021 on Ratification Service of RPTKA During the Period of Handling the Spread of Corona Virus Disease 2019 ("CL 11/2021").

With the revocation of CL 11/2021 by CL 4/2022, recommendations from relevant ministries/institutions for an RPTKA ratification are no longer required. Further, the restriction for RPTKA ratification for employees from a certain country with high spread of covid-19 cases is also no longer applicable.

CL 4/2022 also stipulates that the process of RPTKA ratification will continue using the procedure as regulated under Government Regulation No. 34 of 2021 dated April 1, 2021 on the Use of Foreign Workers and its implementing regulation, the Minister of Manpower Regulation No. 8 of 2021 dated April 1, 2021 on the Implementing Regulation of Government Regulation No. 34 of 2021.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.