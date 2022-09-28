Key Points

The government of the United Arab Emirates introduced a new online service for employees to complete and view the labor self-guidance requirements

Overview

The government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is working to digitize its labor market efforts and has introduced new methods for completing and viewing the labor self-guidance requirement. Employees will now be able to complete the self-guidance employment requirements through the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) online application.

The service is available in 16 languages and will allow users to watch a video that provides insight into employment rights and responsibilities and discusses UAE culture and social norms.

What are the Changes?

The government of the UAE introduced a mobile application that will allow employees to complete their self-guidance check requirements digitally. According to the government, the new service aims to enhance the capabilities of job markets and better protect employers and employees.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of the UAE's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 27 September 2022.

