In this episode, Jasper Hoffstedde and Dennis Veldhuizen shed light on the works council's purpose and added value in the decision-making process. For U.S.-based listeners, Dennis' quick side-by-side comparison of union vs works council rights may be of interest. Furthermore, all of the basics are explained:

When and how to set up a works council

When to actually involve the works council

Who should serve as point of contact to the works council

What is a works council?

A works council is an independent participation and co-determination body within the employer's organization, meant to keep both the employer's and employees' interests in check. Companies that generally employ 50 people or more are obliged to install a works council. At the same time, many companies do not comply with this obligation out of a perceived fear of losing the ability to make swift business decisions. As discussed here, the opposite is mostly true, and, more importantly, failing to set up a works council where there is a legal obligation to do so may have even further-reaching consequences in frustrating the decision-making process.

self Listen on SoundCloud|All Littler Podcasts

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.