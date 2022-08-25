The Employment Law Department just published the Infosheet on the Work-Life Balance Regulations which is available by clicking here.

You may also listen to the Podcast where Dr. Paul Gonzi, Partner and Head of the Employment Law Department at the Firm, discusses the newly introduced Work-Life Balance for Parents and Carers Regulations with Ms. Diane Vella Muscat, Director General of the Department of Industrial and Employment Relation via this link: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1906923/11201698

