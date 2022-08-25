ARTICLE

Denmark has implemented the European Work-Life Balance Directive on time, with new rules on childbirth-related leave taking effect from 2 August 2022.

The new leave model does not change the number of weeks of maternity/paternity/parental benefits to which parents are entitled, but includes significant changes in the distribution of the weeks with the aim that both parents must take part of the leave.

The starting point is that each parent is entitled to 24 weeks, of which 13 weeks can be transferred from one parent to the other. The model is more complex than the previous rules, so we have created this graphic to explain the breakdown of leave entitlement for each parent, including which parts of the leave are 'earmarked', (that is, must be taken by the named parent), and which parts can be transferred to the other paren.

This new leave model raises questions for employers and many will have to revise their policy on childbirth-related leave.

