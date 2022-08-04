ARTICLE

Jasper Hoffstedde and Fleur van Lieshout of Littler's Amsterdam office discuss the termination clause in Dutch employment agreements. The termination clause seems an easy and straightforward clause; you simply invoke the clause and terminate employment, right? For the employee that is indeed in the case, but the employer has another hoop to jump through if the employee doesn't want to agree to termination. He then has the obligation to substantiate the reason for termination, the so-called valid ground.

In this episode, Fleur explains the abovementioned obligation for the employer, as well as other means to terminate the employment agreement, without having to comply with the strict Dutch dismissal regime. In the 60-second recap, the most important aspects of the termination clause are summarized. Lastly, if you were wondering why the termination clause is in fact a nice-to-have in the employment agreement, then keep listening for Fleur's practical recommendations at the end.



