Government Issues New Tax Scheme To Attract Foreign Employees & Companies To Cyprus AGP Law Firm | A.G. Paphitis & Co. LLC The Cabinet of Ministers on the 10th of May 2022, approved a new tax incentive scheme aimed at attracting foreign companies to relocate their headquarters/offices to Cyprus and also to attract high-skilled foreign employees.

Legislative Council Approves No Jab, No Job And Paid Quarantine And Testing Laws Herbert Smith Freehills On 15 June 2022, the Hong Kong Legislative Council passed the Employment (Amendment) Bill 2022 (Bill), which has been introduced by the Hong Kong Government...

Paternity Leave In Malta – New Legislative Package CSB Group Naturally, paid leave is very vital for couples in the first few months ensuing the birth of their child. As the law currently stands in Malta, a pregnant woman...

Nicholas Ktenas Acts A Local Expert For The World Bank Group Nicholas Ktenas & Co Ltd Nicholas Ktenas acts as local law expert for the World Bank Group (WBG), providing his expert feedback under Cyprus laws and answering various WBG labour questionnaires every year on a pro bono basis.

The Transposition Of The EU Work Life Balance Directive Into Maltese Law: An Enhancement In Entitlements Within The Parental Sphere Camilleri Preziosi Advocates The beginning of August shall usher in new rights for all new working parents, or prospective parents, with the EU Work Life Balance Directive being set to be transposed into Maltese law.