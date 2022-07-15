ARTICLE

On July 14, 2022 the webinar: «Opening a business in Armenia» in virtual format was held.

Armenia is a state with a good location, which in recent years attracts a foreign investors, by simplification of starting business procedure, and also by unique culture and national traditions. Thereby, the business in Armenia also become more attractive with introduction of new laws regarding economic environment.

The following issues were discussed:

Establishment of a company in Armenia (including the establishment of a subsidiary by a Russian or foreign company);

Taxation of business in Armenia;

Features of migration policy and registration of labor relations with foreign citizens.

