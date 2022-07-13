ARTICLE

Malta: The Transposition Of The EU Work Life Balance Directive Into Maltese Law: An Enhancement In Entitlements Within The Parental Sphere

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The beginning of August shall usher in new rights for all new working parents, or prospective parents, with the EU Work Life Balance Directive being set to be transposed into Maltese law. These amendments are aimed towards modernising already existing laws and policies, by improving access to family and flexibility arrangements, whilst addressing women's underrepresentation in the labour market on the one hand and men's underrepresentation within the family on the other.

Measures to be included consist of the following:

The introduction of paid Paternity Leave : As opposed to the current 1 working day of birth leave given to new fathers on the birth of the child, new fathers will now benefit from at least 10 working days in full pay upon the birth of the child;

: As opposed to the current 1 working day of birth leave given to new fathers on the birth of the child, new fathers will now benefit from at least 10 working days in full pay upon the birth of the child; The introduction of Carers Leave : Carers wishing to support any sick relatives will now benefit from 5 days of unpaid leave;

: Carers wishing to support any sick relatives will now benefit from 5 days of unpaid leave; Amendments to the Parental Leave Entitlement : The existing parental leave entitlement, which currently remains unpaid, will be amended to 2 months paid and 2 months unpaid, with the latter being transferrable between the parents;

: The existing parental leave entitlement, which currently remains unpaid, will be amended to 2 months paid and 2 months unpaid, with the latter being transferrable between the parents; The recognition of Flexible Working arrangements: It is now possible for parents to make a request for flexible work, up until the child has attained the age of 8 years.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.