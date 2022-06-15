self

The EU's work/life balance directive comes into operation in August and so, in this episode, we take a look at what it says. We also think about gender disparity at home more generally and how this impacts the workplace. Our guests today are Sara Baldus from Denmark and Katarzyna Dobkowska from Poland.

