ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

EU Member States have until 1 August 2022 to implement the EU Transparent and Predictable Working Conditions Directive, but many have not completed the process, and some have not yet started. Our quick-view map shows the status of implementation of the Directive across EU jurisdictions, plus some others that are not in the EU, but geographically close by.

EU Directive 2019/1152 on transparent and predictable working conditions

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.