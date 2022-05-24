Worldwide:
Employment Issues For M&A – Podcast
Every business is ultimately about its people and M&As,
spin-offs and carve-outs are no exception. But what employment and
personal data issues need to be considered when handling a
corporate transaction of this kind and what are the potential
pitfalls? We asked two specialist employment lawyers to answer our
questions.
