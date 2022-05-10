Worldwide:
Can Employees Object To Transferring To A New Employer?
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Our survey reveals employees in a majority of countries
do not have the right to object to their transfer to a new
employer.
If an employee does not wish to be transferred to work for a new
employer, they may have a legal right to object. However, in
the majority of countries surveyed, employees do not have this
right.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Worldwide
Employment Law Changes In The UK
lus Laboris
It's that time of the year when employment law changes traditionally take effect in the UK. There is little legislative change this April, but we expect new guidance on living with Covid...
When Can You Ask For A DBS Check?
Ellis Jones
Often we are asked by businesses whether they can introduce DBS checks for new staff, usually due to concerns surrounding both past and current convictions.