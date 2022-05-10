Worldwide:
Is It Legal To Dismiss Employees On Transfer?
In 30 out of 49 countries we surveyed, employers cannot
dismiss employees on the grounds that the business in which they
work has been transferred to new ownership.
Legal safeguards often prevent employees of a business from
being dismissed simply because it is in new ownership. In 30 of the
49 countries we surveyed, employees cannot be dismissed solely
based on a transfer.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
