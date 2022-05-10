Worldwide:
Can Failing To Consult Employees Lead To Fines, Delays Or Stoppages?
In some countries a failure to consult employees when
the business in which they are employed changes ownership can lead
to fines or delay. Ius Laboris lawyers across the alliance set out
the possible consequences in their countries.
Employers may be liable for fines for failing to consult
employees when a business is transferred. Failure to consult can
also have an impact on the timing and validity of the transaction,
as explained here.
