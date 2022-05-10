In some countries a failure to consult employees when the business in which they are employed changes ownership can lead to fines or delay. Ius Laboris lawyers across the alliance set out the possible consequences in their countries.

Employers may be liable for fines for failing to consult employees when a business is transferred. Failure to consult can also have an impact on the timing and validity of the transaction, as explained here.

