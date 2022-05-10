ARTICLE

In many countries, there is a duty to consult, or at least inform employees or their representatives on the transfer of a business. Here Ius Laboris lawyers in 49 countries explain the position in their jurisdictions.

When a business is transferred, its employees will naturally be concerned about the impact on their position. 32 of 49 countries we surveyed have a requirement to consult with, or inform, employees (or their representatives) upon a business transfer.

