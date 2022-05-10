ARTICLE

Employees may have a right to be consulted on transfer of a business: how long this consultation lasts depends on the country in which it is taking place.

Consulting employees and explaining the consequences of a business transfer on their jobs can be a formal or informal process, depending on the jurisdiction. The length of consultation varies enormously between countries, from as little as one day to many months, as our survey reveals.

