Worldwide:
How Long Should Employee Consultation Last?
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Employees may have a right to be consulted on transfer
of a business: how long this consultation lasts depends on the
country in which it is taking place.
Consulting employees and explaining the consequences of a
business transfer on their jobs can be a formal or informal
process, depending on the jurisdiction. The length of consultation
varies enormously between countries, from as little as one day to
many months, as our survey reveals.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Worldwide
Employment Law Changes In The UK
lus Laboris
It's that time of the year when employment law changes traditionally take effect in the UK. There is little legislative change this April, but we expect new guidance on living with Covid...
When Can You Ask For A DBS Check?
Ellis Jones
Often we are asked by businesses whether they can introduce DBS checks for new staff, usually due to concerns surrounding both past and current convictions.