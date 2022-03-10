In response to the war in Ukraine, a series of measures were taken to make it easier for Ukrainian employees to access the Romanian labour market. Government Emergency Ordinance No. 20/2022* was adopted to implement European Council Decision No. 2022/382 establishing the existence of a mass influx of displaced persons from Ukraine within the meaning of Article 5 of Directive 2001/55/EC, and having the effect of introducing temporary protection.

The regulation provides that Ukrainian citizens from the armed conflict zone of Ukraine who legally enter the territory of Romania and who do not apply for a form of protection under Law No. 122/2006 on asylum in Romania may benefit from the following measures in the field of labour relations, such as the possibility to be employed, or from social protection / unemployment benefit measures:

Simplified measures for hiring Ukrainian citizens

Companies may hire Ukrainian citizens without obtaining a work permit or a visa for employment purposes from the diplomatic missions of Romania.

If Ukrainian citizens from the armed conflict zone do not have documents proving their professional qualification or work experience required for employment, they may be hired for 12 months with the possibility of a six-month extension, for a maximum of one year:

if they submit to the employer an affidavit stating that: they meet the professional qualifications and work experience requirements for the job; and they have no criminal record incompatible with the activity they will perform in Romania;

based on a hiring procedure approved by the order of the labour and social solidarity minister within five business days of the entry into force of the ordinance.

Social security measures

Moreover, according to the regulation, Ukrainian citizens who entered Romania under the aforementioned conditions may benefit from employment incentives and protection under the unemployment insurance system, under the conditions provided by law for Romanian citizens. They must register with the employment agencies of the counties and the municipality of Bucharest respectively.

* Government Emergency Ordinance No. 20/2022 supplements and amends certain regulations, and establishes humanitarian assistance and support measures published in Official Gazette No. 231 of 8 March 2022 and enters into force as of this date.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.