The United Arab Emirates (UAE) recently published its new Federal Labour Law No. 33 of 2021 on Regulation of Labour Relations (New Labour Law) which replaces Federal Law No. 8 of 1980 on Employment Relationships (Old Labour Law). Effective from 2 February 2022 (the Effective Date), the New Labour Law applies to all entities established in the UAE. The New Labour Law introduces several significate changes to the employment law regime in the UAE with an aim to unify the public and private sector across the UAE and to adopt international best practices.

It is noteworthy that the New Labour Law is supplemented by Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022 on the implementation of the New Labour Law (the Implementing Regulations) which were published in the official gazette on 2 February 2022. The Implementing Regulations are referred to in the New Labour Law as the 'Executive Regulations'. The Implementing Regulations shed light on the terms of employment contracts in the UAE and policies and procedures that organisations should implement in accordance with the changes introduced by the New Labour Law.

The enactment of the New Labour Law is a significant development in the UAE employment regime as it aims to bring alignment between legislative measures and ever-changing working practices. Employers and employees within the scope of the New Labour Law are required to take imminent steps to ensure compliance with the legislation.

We have put together a comprehensive question-and-answer guide, which provides answers to some frequently asked questions (FAQs) relating to the New Labour Law and its practical implications on employers and employees in the UAE.

Click here to download or read a copy of the New Labour Law FAQs.

