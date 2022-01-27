Portugal:
Worker Agreement With Morocco
27 January 2022
Envoy Global, Inc.
Key Points
- Agreement established between Portugal and Morocco to aid in
the employment of Moroccan workers in Portugal
Overview
On 12 Jan. 2022, the government of Portugal established a bilateral agreement with Morocco on
the Employment and Stay of Moroccan workers in Portugal.
The agreement defines the terms of admission for Moroccan
workers in Portugal and creates a legal framework for the
recruitment, hiring and admission of Moroccan citizens to
Portugal.
What are the Changes?
The governments of Portugal and Morocco
have formed an agreement that establishes a legal
framework for Moroccan workers to be employed in
Portugal. The agreement will help establish
better diplomatic relations between the two countries and
ensure the protection of the dignity and human rights of migrant
workers.
Looking Ahead
Continue to check the government of Portugal's website and
Envoy's website for additional updates and
information.
Originally published 26 January, 2022
