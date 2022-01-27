ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

Agreement established between Portugal and Morocco to aid in the employment of Moroccan workers in Portugal

Overview

On 12 Jan. 2022, the government of Portugal established a bilateral agreement with Morocco on the Employment and Stay of Moroccan workers in Portugal. The agreement defines the terms of admission for Moroccan workers in Portugal and creates a legal framework for the recruitment, hiring and admission of Moroccan citizens to Portugal.

What are the Changes?

The governments of Portugal and Morocco have formed an agreement that establishes a legal framework for Moroccan workers to be employed in Portugal. The agreement will help establish better diplomatic relations between the two countries and ensure the protection of the dignity and human rights of migrant workers.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Portugal's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 26 January, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.