What economic and health measures introduced by governments in response to Covid-19 have been the most successful? Join this interview with Bettina Schaller, head of group public affairs in the Adecco Group, to examine what worked well for some countries and what didn't work so well for others, based on a report co-authored by Ius Laboris and the Adecco Group for The World Economic Forum.

Read more about the 2022 World Economic Forum Report here.

If you'd like to contact Bettina Schaller, click here for her details. Our host, Sam Everatt, can be found here.

Talking Work is a podcast by Ius Laboris, the leading legal alliance in employment law - iuslaboris.com

