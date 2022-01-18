Worldwide:
Comparing Outcomes Of Government Covid Responses: 2022 World Economic Forum Report (Podcast)
18 January 2022
lus Laboris
What economic and health measures introduced by governments in
response to Covid-19 have been the most successful? Join this
interview with Bettina Schaller, head of group public affairs in
the Adecco Group, to examine what worked well for some countries
and what didn't work so well for others, based on a report
co-authored by Ius Laboris and the Adecco Group for The World
Economic Forum.
Read more about the 2022 World Economic Forum Report here.
If you'd like to contact Bettina Schaller, click here for her details. Our host, Sam Everatt,
can be found here.
Talking Work is a podcast by Ius Laboris, the leading legal
alliance in employment law - iuslaboris.com
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
