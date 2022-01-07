Portugal recently approved significant changes to the country's telework regime. Law N° 83/2021, which took effect on January 1, 2022, (i) provides a new definition of telework, including certain remote working scenarios; (ii) partially extends the regime to non-workers with economic dependency; (iii) requires an agreement establishing new terms and conditions for teleworking (e.g., ownership of equipment and reimbursement of teleworking-related expenses); (iv) establishes a new regime on reimbursement and compensation for teleworking-related expenses; (v) extends privacy and data protections outside of company premises; (vi) creates a duty to refrain from contacting employees during rest periods, except in situations of force majeure; and (vi) addresses accidents that occur during (tele)work.

To help employers understand the new law and their obligations under it, Littler Portugal has drafted a set of 50 questions and answers, available here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.