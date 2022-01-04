SSEK partners Fahrul S. Yusuf and Syahdan Z. Aziz were guest speakers on the Employment Law Alliance's Employment Matters - Travel Tuesdays podcast, where they discuss need-to-know items for doing business in Indonesia.

Click here to listen to Travel Tuesdays: Doing Business in Indonesia.



And you can listen to all episodes of the ELA's Employment Matters podcast here or on your favorite podcast streaming service.

About the ELA

The Employment Law Alliance is the most comprehensive network of labor and employment attorneys in the world. ELA members provide employment, labor and immigration expertise in more than 135 countries around the globe and all 50 U.S. states. They work closely together to ensure that their clients' legal matters are handled seamlessly wherever they do business. ELA provides a smarter, more efficient and effective alternative to using a single multi-national law firm.

SSEK Legal Consultants is the ELA's member firm for Indonesia.

