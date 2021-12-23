self

Exactly what happened in 2021? We talk a look at the employment law trends from across the world with our guest, Marco Sideri, partner at our Italian law firm. We also think about how many of the changes are likely to last beyond the COVID era. Join us to find out.

Discover the Review of 2021 article here.

Read more about The New Workplace here.

If you'd like to contact Marco Sideri, click herefor his details. Our host, Deborah Ishihara, can be found here.

Talking Work is a podcast by Ius Laboris, the leading legal alliance in employment law

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.