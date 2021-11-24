To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Estimated working time for 2022 for the full rate of
duration:
for the 5days working week with the weekends on Saturday and
Sunday – 2037 hours;
for the 6days working week with the weekend on Sunday –
2038 hours.
