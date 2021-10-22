ARTICLE

When employers implement systems involving AI and algorithms, they may have obligations to inform or consult employees.

Spain

In recent years, algorithms and artificial intelligence (AI) systems have been introducing a constant stream of changes in the management of business services and activities with a direct impact on working conditions. These changes are taking place outside the traditional scheme of employee participation in the company and despite the fact that employees are not aware of artificial intelligence handling a large volume of data and information which is used to make decisions about them.

For all these reasons a new information obligation toward employees' legal representatives has been introduced into Spanish labour legislation. The aim is to rebalance the interests of employee protection and improved company productivity. Similar provisions have already been implemented in other countries.

Specifically, Royal Decree Law 9/2021 of 11 May 2021 amends the Workers' Statute to include a new obligation to inform employees' legal representatives about AI and algorithm use by establishing that the Works Council (or Personnel Delegates if applicable in companies employing fewer than 50 employees) must be informed about:

'parameters, rules and instructions on which the algorithms or artificial intelligence systems, that affect decision-making addressing/impacting working conditions, access to and maintenance of employment, including profiling, are based.'

This new information obligation applies at appropriate intervals depending on each case and entered into force on 12 August 2021.

In relation to the new information obligation toward employees' legal representatives (if they exist), please note the following: