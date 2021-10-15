In the past month, there have been several employment and social law developments, chief among them: i) Circular 19 permits 100% attendance at the workplace for private sector companies commencing 7 September 2021; and ii) government entities have been mandated to undertake a number of workforce initiatives commencing 5 September 2021.

I. Abu Dhabi Circular No. 19 of 2021

Abu Dhabi Circular No. 19 of 2021 concerning employee attendance at private sector workplaces in Abu Dhabi, permits 100% attendance at the workplace for private sector companies commencing 7 September 2021.

Key Action Points for Human Resources and In-house Counsel

Abu Dhabi employers will still need to ensure they are compliant with Covid health and safety requirements. Consideration should also be given to employee concerns.

II. Authorities have mandated various requirements from government entities

Abu Dhabi Authorities have mandated various requirements from government entities to undertake a number of initiatives commencing 5 September 2021. These include:

Return to 100% workplace capacity.

Vaccinated employees, and those exempt from taking the vaccination are required to show a green status on the UAE Alhosn electronic app.

Unvaccinated employees and those exempt from taking the vaccine are required to present a negative PCR test once every seven days.

Vaccinated employees are required to present a negative PCR test once every 30 days.

All employees will need to follow the government's Covid-19 testing requirements.

Employees failing to comply with the PCR testing requirements will not be allowed to work.

Vaccinated visitors and customers must show the green status on the Alhosn app. Those unvaccinated must show a negative PCR test result taken within 48 hours prior to entry.

Remote working permitted in certain instances.

Key Action Points for Human Resources and In-house Counsel

Government entities and companies will need to ensure their workforce understands the above requirements and measure have been put in place to ensure compliance.

