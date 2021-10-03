SSEK Legal Consultants partner Stephen Igor Warokka recently sat down with the Employment Law Alliance (ELA) for a podcast on Remote Work in Indonesia.

Stephen discusses the requirements for a company to employ a remote worker in Indonesia, differences between employees and contractors, why Indonesia is considered more employee-friendly than other jurisdictions and much more.

Find the episode here.



Employment Matters

Employment Matters is the ELA employment law podcast series for human resource executives and in-house counsel. It features conversations with labor and employment lawyers with global expertise on key employment law topics and trends, immigration news and other important HR legal solutions for global and multinational companies.

Listen to all episodes of the Employment Matters podcast here or on your favorite podcast streaming service.

