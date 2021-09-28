ARTICLE

Belarus: The New Version Of The Regulation On The Unified Skills Guide For Positions Of Managers, Specialists And Non-manual Workers (USGP)

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

From September 8, 2021, the new version of the USGP regulation comes into force.

USGP is mandatory for use in organizations, regardless of their legal forms, in which labor relations are based on an employment contract.

For example, employers are given the right to independently make decisions on the application of qualification characteristics or professional standards contained in the USGP issues.

The releases of the USGP do not include qualification characteristics using derived names such as "first deputy", "deputy", "leading", "senior" and others, since job duties, knowledge and qualifications requirements are determined on the basis of the characteristics of the relevant basic titles of positions of employees. To assign qualification categories to specialists in organizations, commissions are created for the assignment of qualification categories.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.