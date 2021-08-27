SSEK Legal Consultants has contributed the Indonesia section of the new Asia Employment Law: Quarterly Review of employment law developments across 15 jurisdictions in Asia.

Experts from around Asia flag and comment on employment law developments during the second quarter of 2021 and highlight some of the major legislative, consultative, policy and case law changes to look out for.

You can find the Indonesia employment law update here.

And you can download the full report from here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.