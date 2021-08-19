Luxembourg:
Working Time (Video)
19 August 2021
Arendt & Medernach
3 minutes on working time
Learn about the context and the fundamental principles of
working hours.
What is overtime? Can you have people work on
Sundays? Is flexibility a must?
Click on the video to get your answer.
