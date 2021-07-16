ARTICLE

The interaction of the employee and the employer in the conditions of remote work in many jurisdictions is already a very familiar phenomenon. In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and the gradual transition of labour relations to the digital space, remote work has become the universal response of employers and employees to the external and internal challenges of 2021.

The issues of concluding an employment contract on the terms of remote work including foreign employees still remain relevant.

Within the framework of the labour committee, a team of partners, leading lawyers and managers of the GRATA International labour practice prepared a brief overview of the legal regulation of distance work in Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Russia, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan:

concept, mechanism of remote work, special duties of the employer and employees;

procedure for transferring employees to remote work;

pros and cons of the remote work mechanism (the need to improve this mechanism);

the possibility of remote work for foreign workers.

The article describes how to avoid violations of labour legislation when hiring a foreign employee, the pros and cons of remote work are given. In addition, you will learn about the mechanism of remote work, the special duties of the employer and employees in the jurisdiction of interest.

Remote Work (Including Remote Work Of Foreign Workers)

