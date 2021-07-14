There has never been so much talk about change, the future, and innovation in the employment market. This conversation had already started, but there is no doubt that the pandemic has had an impact on the way we work across all sectors of activity, and it has accelerated many transformations. In today's Portuguese language Podcast, we will talk about what is really different and how we should take advantage of this transformation to move in the right direction. Nuno Ferreira Morgado, partner and co-head of the Employment and Labour practice is with us to talk about the state of the art and what company leaders think. He also provides inside information on what companies are looking for from lawyers, at a time when legislation is changing at the speed of light.

