Der letztgenannte Vorschlag ist ziemlich seltsam, da die Verwaltung des Schutzstatus von COVID-19 für Büroangestellte, die die einzigen sind, die vernünftigerweise von zu Hause aus arbeiten können, nach den NAIH-Richtlinien in den meisten Fällen nicht zulässig erscheint. Dies stellt in Frage, ob Büroangestellte per Definition eine risikoarme Gruppe sind oder ob eine objektive Gefährdungsbeurteilung denkbar ist, die den Umgang des Arbeitgebers mit Sicherheitsdaten auch in ihrem Fall unterstützen könnte.

