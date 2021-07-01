European Union:
M&A And Employment Law – Europe
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In our latest webinar, experts from four European countries, UK,
Germany, France and Spain discussed the employment aspects of
M&A deals. They covered how to structure a deal, due diligence
and how to get the process right.
Watch the recording
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from European Union
Can An Employee Really Visit A Pub While On Sick Leave?
RadcliffesLeBrasseur
The employment tribunal judgment in the case of Kane v Debmat Surfacing Limited attracted a lot of media attention last week. Headlines included "Visiting pub while off work sick is not sackable offence...