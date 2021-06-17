Portugal:
Remote Working & Digital Nomads: Can I Really Work From The Beach? | Inside Portugal Ep.4
17 June 2021
Caiado Guerreiro
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
This episode of Inside Portugal joins lawyer Ricardo Rodrigues
Lopes, who specializes in Labour Law as well as technology and
digital matters, with Dave Williamns, Nomadx's CEO.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Portugal
Polish View On Remote Work
MJH Moskwa, Jarmul, Haładyj i Wspólnicy sp.k.
The global COVID-19 epidemic has resulted in a geometric increase in the practical importance of remote working.