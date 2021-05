ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Ecuador

Final Agreements On Outsourcing Reforms In Mexican Legislation Duane Morris LLP As previously discussed in our April 2 and December 22 Alerts, Mexico's executive branch submitted a bill to the Mexican Congress that intends to reform various laws with respect to outsourcing...

Subcontracting Reform Has Been Published! Littler Mendelson On Friday, April 23, 2021, a decree that reforms labor outsourcing in Mexico was published in the Federation's Official Gazette

Publication Of Decree That Reforms And Adds Various Regulations On Outsourcing Díaz Mirón Y Asociados, S.C. The decree was published In the Official Gazette of the Federation on its April 23rd, 2021 edition. Here are the highlights:

¡Se Publicó La Reforma En Materia De Subcontratación! Littler Mendelson El día de hoy se publicó en el Diario Oficial de la Federación el decreto que reforma la Ley Federal del Trabajo, la Ley del Seguro Social, la Ley del Instituto del Fondo Nacional de la Vivienda para los Trabajadores, ...

Maritime Labour Convention (MLC 2006) Ratified In Brazil Tauil & Chequer On April 12, 2021, Decree 10,671 was published, enacting the Maritime Labour Convention ("MLC 2006" or "MLC"), which was approved at the 94th International Labor Conference in 2006.