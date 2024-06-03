ARTICLE
3 June 2024

Validity And Importance Of A Time Tracking System

LG
L&E Global

Contributor

L&E Global logo
L&E Global is spanning the globe and our member firms are ideally situated to provide clients with pragmatic, commercial advice necessary to achieve their objectives, wherever they operate. L&E Global’s members work closely with corporate, legal, human resources departments and corporate executives across a variety of sectors and industries to address the strategic and tactical issues that arise in the workplace
Explore
Since 2019, all companies are required to implement a time tracking system, regardless of the company's size.
Spain Employment and HR
Photo of Suárez de Vivero
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Since 2019, all companies are required to implement a time tracking system, regardless of the company's size. Companies are required to keep records of employees' working hours for a period of 4 years.

However, the law does not specify which time tracking system should be used. Regarding the form or means to be employed for timekeeping, recent case law has rejected the use of biometric methods for clocking in and out.

For the time tracking system to be valid, it must record both the start and end of the workday, as well as the lunch break at noon. If the company does not have a time tracking system, this can be classified as a very serious offense, with penalties ranging from €7,501 to €187,515. Additionally, not having a time tracking system can cause serious harm to companies in cases where employees claim overtime. If the matter goes to court, the company won't be able to prove the overtime hours and will be required to pay the claim amount.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Suárez de Vivero
Suárez de Vivero
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More