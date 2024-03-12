Since January 1, 2024, minimum wages for domestic workers have been increased.

Due to inflation, the Federal Council decided, on November 29, 2023, to adapt the Ordinance on the standard employment contract for domestic workers (the "Ordinance") and to increase by 2.2% the minimum wages provided therein.

However, the Ordinance on the standard employment contract for domestic workers does not apply in cantons where, at the time of the Ordinance's entry into force (01.01.2011), a cantonal standard employment contract with minimum wages was applicable in the domestic economy, for as long as the cantonal standard employment contract is in force. This is the case for the Canton of Geneva which introduced a standard employment contract with minimum wages for domestic workers long before the Ordinance's entry into force. In any case, the Canton of Geneva sets higher minimum wages than those stipulated for in the Ordinance.

For cantons that do not have a standard employment contract with minimum wages higher than the minimum wages provided for in the Ordinance or did not have at the time of the Ordinance's entry into force a standard employment contract with minimum wages for domestic workers, said wages have been increased by 2.2% as of January 1, 2024 as shown below.

Minimum wages tables

Originally Published 31 January 2024

