Guidelines 2023
Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA)
Full-timers: €9.90 per week
Part-timers: €0.25 per hr*
Minimum Wage
18 yrs and over: €192.73 per week (€4.82 per hr* for
part-timers)
17 yrs: €185.95 per week (€4.65 per hr* for part-timers)
Under 17 yrs: €183.11 per week (€4.58 per hr* for part-timers)
In addition to COLA, the weekly wage must be revised to reach €3 per week above minimum wage after the first year of employment and €6 per week above minimum wage after the second year.
Public Holidays falling on a weekend
2023: 2 days 2025: 4 days
2024: 6 days 2026: 3 days
For every Public Holiday falling on a weekend, 8 hrs of additional Vacation Leave are due to full-timers.
Vacation Leave
2023: 192 hrs + 16 hrs = 208 hrs (26 days) 2025: 192 hrs + 32 hrs = 224 hrs (28 days)
2024: 192 hrs + 48 hrs = 240 hrs (30 days) 2026: 192 hrs + 24 hrs = 216 hrs (27 days)
A maximum of 12 days (96 hrs*) from annual leave entitlement may be utilised for Shutdowns and Bridge Holidays.
Part-timers are entitled to vacation leave pro-rata the average hours worked in the previous quarter (13 weeks: January-March; April-June; July-September; October-December).
Tax Rates
Part-time employment where it is not the main employment: 10% on the first €10,000
Part-time self-employment where it is not the main employment: 10% on the first €12,000
Overtime: 15% on the first €10,000 provided annual basic wage is under €20,000
Full-time employment and all other employment income is taxed according to applicable tax rates:
- Single Tax Rates apply to single persons and married persons whose spouse is in employment and who do not have dependent children (under 18 or under 23 years and full-time students);
- Parent Tax Rates apply to married persons whose spouse is in employment and who have dependent children;
- Married Tax Rates apply to married persons whose spouse is unemployed or single parents who have dependent children
National Insurance Contributions apply, made available on request
Retirement Age
Born 1962 or later: 65 years
Born 1959-1961: 64 years
Persons who attain the age of 61 years may choose to retire
earlier on a lower pension if they have the required number of
fully paid NI Contributions:
- Born before 1961: 35 years (1820 contributions)
- Born between 1962 and 1968: 40 years (2080 contributions)
- Born 1969 onwards: 41 years (2132 contributions)
Source: The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry, January 2023
