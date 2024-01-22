Below we show the changes in the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal, New Zealand, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

CZECH REPUBLIC:

As of January 1, 2024, the minimum salary thresholds for the Employee Card and Work Permit/Employee Card, which is equal to the national minimum salary, was increased to CZK 18'900 (approx. 765 EUR / CHF 720) per month, up from CZK 17'300 per month.

The minimum amount required for dependent sponsorship remains at CZK 3'130.

FRANCE:

Effective January 1, 2024, the French minimum salary, called "SMIC", was increased by 1.13%.

The new hourly base minimum salary is EUR 11.65, up from EUR 11.52, and the new monthly base minimum salary was increased to EUR 1'766.92, up from EUR 1'747.20.

This increase impacts the following immigration categories for which the threshold is based on the SMIC:

Talent Passport – Employee on mission (« Salarié en Mission» ):

EUR 38'165.47 per year, up from EUR 37'739.52 per year.

EUR 38'165.47 per year, up from EUR 37'739.52 per year. Talent Passport – Young Graduate («Salarié Qualifié»):

EUR 42'406.08 per year, up from EUR 41'933.00 per year.

EUR 42'406.08 per year, up from EUR 41'933.00 per year. Talent Passport – Legal Representative («Mandataire Social»):

EUR 63'609.12 per year, up from EUR 62'899.20 per year.

Other relevant considerations are:

Benefits and allowances: Benefits and allowances may only be included if they are a fixed amount, taxable, subject to social security, and visible on the payslip.

Benefits and allowances may only be included if they are a fixed amount, taxable, subject to social security, and visible on the payslip. Compliance : The new threshold applies to current permit holders, pending and new applications.

: The new threshold applies to current permit holders, pending and new applications. Unaffected categories: The EU Blue Card is subject to a separate salary threshold.

GERMANY:

EU Blue Card category

On January 1, 2024, the minimum annual gross salary was increased to:

EUR 45'300 (from EUR 43'800) for non-shortage occupations

and

and EUR 41'041.80 (from EUR 39'682.80) for shortage occupations.

Other relevant considerations are:

Other permit types: Under the EU Intracompany Transferee (ICT) Permit (locally called ICT Card) and Local Hire Work & Residence Permit, foreign nationals must receive a salary comparable to a local worker.

Under the EU Intracompany Transferee (ICT) Permit (locally called ICT Card) and Local Hire Work & Residence Permit, foreign nationals must receive a salary comparable to a local worker. Currency: Employers are required to guarantee the salary in EUR, since EU Blue Card applicants must be on local payroll and paid in EUR.

Skilled Worker Permit / Local Hire Permit. Effective January 1, 2024, the minimum salary requirements for Skilled Worker Permit / Local Hire Permit applicants aged 45 and older was increased to EUR 49'830 per year (up from EUR 48'180). Otherwise, applicants must evidence adequate retirement provisions.

National minimum salary. Effective January 1, 2024, the national minimum salary was increased to EUR 12.41 per hour (up from EUR 12, valid until end of 2023).

The change does not affect employment-based permit holders, who are required to receive the market salary rate for their position and qualifications.

HUNGARY

EU Blue Card category: Effective January 1, 2024, the minimum salary level for the EU Blue Card was increased to HUF 773'649 (approx. EUR 2'015 / CHF 1'927) per year, from HUF 658'200.

Single Permit for Local Hire and Short-Term Work Permit categories:

Effective December 1, 2023, the minimum salary for these categories is as follows:

Non-graduate roles: HUF 266'800 (approx. EUR 695 / CHF 675) per month, up from HUF 232'000 per month.

HUF 266'800 (approx. EUR 695 / CHF 675) per month, up from HUF 232'000 per month. Graduate roles (requiring at least secondary school education): HUF 326'000 (approx. EUR 850 / CHF 790) per month, up from HUF 296'400 per month.

This increase primarily affects EU nationals, as other foreign workers are subject to different salary requirements that in most cases require a salary well above the minimum salary level.

IRELAND

National minimum salary: Effective January 1, 2024, the national minimum salary was increased to EUR 12.70 per hour, up from EUR 11.30 per hour.

Affected categories: This increase affects the eligibility for the Intra-Company Transfer (ICT) Employment Permit (with the home base salary needing to equal or exceed the national minimum salary). It does not affect eligibility for the Critical Skills Employment Permit (CSEP), the General Employment Permit, other Employment Permits or the Atypical Working Scheme (AWS) as the minimum thresholds for these categories of work authorizations already far exceed the national minimum salary.

MALTA

Minimum salary: Effective January 1, 2024, the average weekly salary for full-time employees age 18 and over was increased to EUR 213.54, up from EUR 208.75.

Single Permit: On January 1, 2024, the average minimum monthly salary requirement for the Single Permit category was increased to EUR 925.34, up from EUR 835.

Other relevant considerations are:

Cost-of-living adjustment: Effective January 1, 2024, the cost-of-living adjustment – which applies to all employees, including foreign workers on a Single Permit – was increased to EUR 12.81 per week, up from EUR 9.90. The adjustment amount is revised annually around October or November.

Effective January 1, 2024, the cost-of-living adjustment – which applies to all employees, including foreign workers on a Single Permit – was increased to EUR 12.81 per week, up from EUR 9.90. The adjustment amount is revised annually around October or November. Currency: Government guidance is for foreign workers to be paid in EUR.

THE NETHERLANDS

Effective January 1, 2024, the national minimum salary level was increased to 13.27 EUR per hour.

30% preferential tax treatment rule: Effective January 1, 2024, the minimum salary thresholds for the 30% preferential tax treatment rule was increased as follows:

Employees under 30 with a qualifying master's degree: Annual taxable salary of more than EUR 35'048 (up from EUR 31'891); and

Annual taxable salary of more than EUR 35'048 (up from EUR 31'891); and All other employees: Annual taxable salary of more than EUR 46'107 (up from EUR 41'954).

Work Permit-related minimum salary levels. The following minimum salaries was increased effective on January 1, 2024 (please note, all figures exclude allowances):

Short-term work permit (valid up to 90 days): Short-Term Intra-Company Transferees: Trainees: EUR 3'909 gross per month, up from EUR 3'672. Key personnel and specialists: EUR 5'331 gross per month up from

EUR 5'008. Short-term Highly Skilled Migrant Work Permit: Applicants under 30: EUR 3'909 gross per month, up from EUR 3'672. Applicants 30 years or older: EUR 5'331 gross per month up from

EUR 5'008. Home base salary must meet Dutch national minimum salary. EU Intra-Company Transfer (ICT) Permits: Applicants under 30: EUR 3'909 gross per month, up from EUR 3'672. Applicants 30 years or older: Salary comparable to local workers in a similar position, but at least EUR 5'331 gross per month up from

EUR 5'008. Highly Skilled Migrants: Applicants under 30: EUR 3'909 gross per month, up from EUR 3'672. Applicants 30 years or older:

EUR 5,331 gross per month up from EUR 5'008 Graduates and those transitioning from a job search permit:

EUR 2'801 gross per month, up from EUR 2'631. Blue Card: EUR 6'245 gross per month, up from EUR 5'867.



Other relevant considerations:

Allowances: In addition to the base minimum salary, most authorities require that the gross base salary generally excludes allowances. However, the UWV has sometimes deviated from this practice when assessing short-term permit applications, requiring the gross base salary to additionally include allowances.

In addition to the base minimum salary, most authorities require that the gross base salary generally excludes allowances. However, the UWV has sometimes deviated from this practice when assessing short-term permit applications, requiring the gross base salary to additionally include allowances. Market conform salary : The salary must be similar to other employees' salaries performing similar jobs at the sponsoring employer.

: The salary must be similar to other employees' salaries performing similar jobs at the sponsoring employer. Compliance: The new amounts apply to initial and renewal applications filed on or after January 1, 2023. Current permit holders do not require an automatic salary adjustment unless filing a renewal application in 2023.

The new amounts apply to initial and renewal applications filed on or after January 1, 2023. Current permit holders do not require an automatic salary adjustment unless filing a renewal application in 2023. Benefits and allowances: Non-fixed or in-kind benefits and allowances cannot be included in the minimum salary calculation.

Non-fixed or in-kind benefits and allowances cannot be included in the minimum salary calculation. Currency : Employers are required to guarantee the salary in EUR regardless of payroll location and/or exchange rate fluctuations.

NEW ZEALAND

In February 2024 (the exact date has not yet been announced), the New Zealand median annual salary will increase from NZD 61'692.80 (approx. EUR 35'310 / CHF 32'790) to NZD 65'748.80 (approx. EUR 37'630 / CHF 34'945) - based on a 40 hour work week - and will impact applicants that apply under the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) program, the Skilled Migrant Category and occupations covered by Sector Agreements and the Green List.

Further, from February 2024, applicants for an AEWV must have an annual salary of NZD 131'497.60 (approx. EUR 75'264 / CHF 69'890) or the occupation on offer is on the green list and meets the list requirements to be exempt from Labour Market Testing.

AEWVs already granted with the applicable median pay rate at that time are not affected by the change in the median rate.

Other relevant considerations are:

Increased salary threshold requirements: Applicants of the AEWV and certain Residence Pathways such as those under the highly-paid pathway will be subject to increased salary thresholds.

Accredited Employer Work Visa: AEWV applicants must receive at least the national median salary during the filing of the visa. Applicants who completed the required job check before the implementation of the new salary threshold but have not lodged their visas may need to review their application to ensure that they meet the higher salary threshold. Employers filling roles that are paid at least twice the median salary threshold are exempted from the labour market testing requirement, noting that the increase in median salary will increase the threshold to be exempt from labour market testing.

AEWV applicants must receive at least the national median salary during the filing of the visa. Applicants who completed the required job check before the implementation of the new salary threshold but have not lodged their visas may need to review their application to ensure that they meet the higher salary threshold. Employers filling roles that are paid at least twice the median salary threshold are exempted from the labour market testing requirement, noting that the increase in median salary will increase the threshold to be exempt from labour market testing. Residence Visa Categories and Pathways: Applicants on the highly-paid Residence Visa Category must receive at least double the median salary at the time of the filing of the application.

Applicants on the highly-paid Residence Visa Category must receive at least double the median salary at the time of the filing of the application. Benefits and allowances: Benefits and allowances may only be included in the minimum salary calculation if they are specified in the employment contract, guaranteed and fixed, and are not paid in kind.

Benefits and allowances may only be included in the minimum salary calculation if they are specified in the employment contract, guaranteed and fixed, and are not paid in kind. Currency : Employers must ensure that the salary threshold for AEWV applications is met, regardless of payroll location and/or exchange rate fluctuations.

PORTUGAL

Effective January 1, 2024, Portugal's national minimum salary was increased to EUR 820 per month (up from EUR 760 per month), calculated over 14 payments (12 calendar months plus a Christmas and a vacation allowance).

Visa-specific minimum salary levels:

Temporary Stay Visa: Effective January 1, 2024, the minimum salary was increased to EUR 820 per month (up from EUR 760 per month), calculated over 14 payments (12 calendar months plus a Christmas and a vacation allowance).

Effective January 1, 2024, the minimum salary was increased to EUR 820 per month (up from EUR 760 per month), calculated over 14 payments (12 calendar months plus a Christmas and a vacation allowance). Residence Visa - Highly Qualified Staff: Effective January 1, 2024, the minimum salary was increased to EUR 2'308 per month (up from EUR 2'050 per month), calculated over 14 payments (12 calendar months plus a Christmas and a vacation allowance).

This figure corresponds to 1.5 times the average gross salary per year.

A minimum salary of at least EUR 33'000 is recommended.

Effective January 1, 2024, the minimum salary was increased to EUR 2'308 per month (up from EUR 2'050 per month), calculated over 14 payments (12 calendar months plus a Christmas and a vacation allowance). This figure corresponds to 1.5 times the average gross salary per year. A minimum salary of at least EUR 33'000 is recommended. Residence Visa - Local Hires: Effective January 1, 2024, the minimum salary was increased to EUR 820 per month (up from EUR 760 per month), calculated over 14 payments (12 calendar months plus a Christmas and a vacation allowance).

A minimum salary threshold of at least EUR 12'000 is recommended.

Effective January 1, 2024, the minimum salary was increased to EUR 820 per month (up from EUR 760 per month), calculated over 14 payments (12 calendar months plus a Christmas and a vacation allowance). A minimum salary threshold of at least EUR 12'000 is recommended. Residence Visa - Remote Work: Effective January 1, 2024, the minimum salary was increased to EUR 3'360 per month, up from EUR 2'820 per month, calculated over 14 payments (12 calendar months plus a Christmas and a vacation allowance).

A minimum salary threshold of at least EUR 48'000 per year is recommended.

Effective January 1, 2024, the minimum salary was increased to EUR 3'360 per month, up from EUR 2'820 per month, calculated over 14 payments (12 calendar months plus a Christmas and a vacation allowance). A minimum salary threshold of at least EUR 48'000 per year is recommended. EU Blue Card: The minimum salary was increased to EUR 2'050 per month (up from EUR 2'043 per month), calculated over 14 payments (12 calendar months plus a Christmas and a vacation allowance). A minimum salary threshold of at least EUR 30'000 per year is recommended.

TURKIYE

Effective January 1, 2024, Türkiye's minimum salary was increased to TRY 20'002.50 (approx. EUR 610 / CHF 566 - exchange rate from January 1, 2024) gross per month, up from TRY 13'414.50. The minimum salaries for the specific job categories were increased as follows:

High-level managers and pilots: TRY 130'016.25 (approx. EUR 3'960 / CHF 3'675) gross per month (6.5 times the minimum salary), up from TRY 87'194.25 gross per month

TRY 130'016.25 (approx. EUR 3'960 / CHF 3'675) gross per month (6.5 times the minimum salary), up from TRY 87'194.25 gross per month Department managers, engineers, architects: TRY 80'010 gross per month (four times the minimum salary), up from TRY 53'658 gross per month

TRY 80'010 gross per month (four times the minimum salary), up from TRY 53'658 gross per month Employees with expertise, teachers: TRY 60'007.50 gross per month (three times the minimum salary), up from TRY 40'243.50 gross per month

TRY 60'007.50 gross per month (three times the minimum salary), up from TRY 40'243.50 gross per month Tourism: TRY 40'005 gross per month (two times the minimum salary), up from TRY 26'829 gross per month

TRY 40'005 gross per month (two times the minimum salary), up from TRY 26'829 gross per month All other positions (e.g. sales officer, low-level marketing officers): TRY 30'003.75 (1.5 times the minimum salary), up from TRY 20'121.75 gross per month

TRY 30'003.75 (1.5 times the minimum salary), up from TRY 20'121.75 gross per month Household workers cannot be paid less than minimum salary.

Other relevant considerations are:

Initial and renewal applications. Employers of foreign nationals who submitted an initial or renewal work permit application on or after the official date of the minimum salary increase must increase foreign nationals' salaries to comply with the new rule. Aside from household or tourism workers, work permit applications stating a salary less than three times the minimum salary will face increased scrutiny.

Employers of foreign nationals who submitted an initial or renewal work permit application on or after the official date of the minimum salary increase must increase foreign nationals' salaries to comply with the new rule. Aside from household or tourism workers, work permit applications stating a salary less than three times the minimum salary will face increased scrutiny. Pending applications. Employers of foreign nationals with pending work permit applications as the official date of the minimum salary increase may need to increase foreign nationals' salaries upon Ministry of Labor's request.

Employers of foreign nationals with pending work permit applications as the official date of the minimum salary increase may need to increase foreign nationals' salaries upon Ministry of Labor's request. Benefits and allowances. As before, benefits and allowances may not be included in the minimum salary calculation.

As before, benefits and allowances may not be included in the minimum salary calculation. Permit duration. As before, employers are required to guarantee the salary throughout the validity of the work permit.

UKRAINE

Effective January 1, 2024, the minimum salary level for foreign nationals was increased to UAH 7'100 (approx. EUR 168/ CHF 156) gross per month – up from UAH 6'700. This figure will then further increase to UAH 8'000 on April 1, 2024. This minimum salary only applies to local hire work permits and not to work permits based on a service agreement between a foreign employer and a Ukrainian entity.

Notably, the government removed the exemption from the threshold for graduates of top-100 universities; information technology professionals employed by software development companies; workers in creative professions; founders, shareholders, and/or ultimate beneficiary owners of companies, and employees of Ukraine-based representative offices of foreign entities. The government also removed the availability of a three-year permit (instead of a one-year permit) for applicants earning a monthly gross salary of at least UAH 325'000 (approx. EUR 7'678 / CHF 7'130).

Other relevant considerations are:

Compliance: The new salary levels apply to current permit holders, pending, and new applications.

The new salary levels apply to current permit holders, pending, and new applications. Benefits and allowances: Benefits and allowances cannot be included in the minimum salary calculation.

Benefits and allowances cannot be included in the minimum salary calculation. Currency: Employers are required to guarantee the salary in UAH regardless of payroll location and/or exchange rate fluctuations.

United Kingdom

National minimum salary (which applies to both foreign nationals and local employees):

Current: Since April 12, 2023, the national minimum salary for individuals aged 22 and older has been GBP 10.42 per hour, up from GBP 9.50 per hour.

Since April 12, 2023, the national minimum salary for individuals aged 22 and older has been GBP 10.42 per hour, up from GBP 9.50 per hour. Future: From April 1, 2024, this national minimum salary will rise to GBP 11.44, and will apply to individuals aged 21 years or older.

Visa-specific minimum salary levels:

As of April 12, 2023, minimum salary thresholds are as follows:

Skilled Worker Visa GBP 26'200 (approx. EUR 30'200 / CHF 28'050), up from GBP 25'600 (minimum rate for the visa category or the occupation if higher, based on market-rate salaries and Standard Occupation Classifications (SOC) codes); GBP 23'580 (approx. EUR 27'200 / CHF 25'245), up from GBP 23'040, if the applicant has a PhD that is relevant to the role; or GBP 20'960 (approx. EUR 24'160 / CHF 22'460), up from GBP 20'480, if the applicant (1) has a PhD relevant to the role in a STEM subject, (2) the role is on the shortage occupation list, (3) the applicant is a new entrant as defined by the authorities, or (4) the role is in a listed health or education occupation. The Skilled Worker Route minimum salary will increase to GBP 38'700 (approx. EUR 44'610 / CHF 41'430) from GBP 26'200, an increase of 47.7%, in 2nd quarter 2024. Those already in the Skilled Work Route, and applications made before the rules change, will not be subject to the new threshold when they change employment, extend their status, or settle in the United Kingdom.

​Senior or Specialist Worker Visa​​ GBP 45'800 (approx. EUR 52'800 / CHF 49'035), up from GBP 42'400 (minimum rate for the visa category or the occupation if higher, based on market-rate salaries and SOC codes)

Graduate Trainee Visa GBP 24'220, up from GBP 23'100 (minimum rate for the visa category or the occupation if higher, based on market-rate salaries and SOC codes)

Scale-up Worker Visa GBP 34'600, up from GBP 33'000 (minimum rate for the visa category or the occupation if higher, based on market-rate salaries and SOC codes).



