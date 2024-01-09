ARTICLE

As of January 1, 2024, the monthly minimum wage in Poland increased to $1,060 (PLN 4,242) per month for full-time employees. The minimum wage will be raised again to $1,080 (PLN 4,300) on July 1, 2024, following an inflation-related 2023 pattern of two, instead of one, annual increases. In the recent years, Poland has seen significant growth in the minimum wage levels. In 2019, the minimum wage was $560 (PLN 2,250), and has therefore nearly doubled in five years' time.

Despite these changes, Poland remains a very attractive destination for foreign investors, with major investments continued in the IT, business process outsourcing and shared services centers (SSC/BPO) or manufacturing sectors. According to the National Bank of Poland's data published in Q4 2023, foreign direct investments in Poland reached more than $35B (PLN 140B), an all-time high and a 23% year-to-year increase in 2022, as a skilled workforce providing high-quality services still attracts foreign employers to set up business in Poland. The current minimum wage in Poland, even if above $1,000 per month, amounts to only about $6/h in a standard 168-hour month, which is still competitive as compared to other countries.

Quick growth in the monthly minimum wage levels also continued in other countries in the Central and Eastern Europe region, including in:

Latvia - from $677 (€620) to $764 (€700); Lithuania –from $917 (€840) to $1,008 (€924); Estonia –from $791 (€725) to $895 (€820); Hungary – to $769 (HUF 266,800) and to $940 HUF 326,000 gross for skilled workers (from December 1, 2023); Slovakia – from $764 (€700) to $818 (€750); Czech Republic – from $793 (CZK 17,900) to $837 (CZK 18,900); Romania – from $658 (RON 3,000) to $724 (RON 3,300) gross (from October 1, 2023).

*All amounts are provided as gross. All conversions to USD are made for informational purposes only, and approximated from the market exchange rates of Jan. 5, 2024.

