Managing the pathway to establishing a successful business venture in a foreign land is a rewarding yet intricate process. For foreign business owners considering the vibrant market of Honduras, understanding the nuanced landscape of employment laws is essential.

The distinctive set of employment laws in Honduras shapes its workforce dynamics. This piece will dive into the complexities of this nation's labor legal framework, offering an insightful outline of the rights, responsibilities, and protections governing the workplace.

Don't let compliance slow down your global growth. Our guide is an essential tool for business leaders to successfully navigate the employment law in Honduras.

What is the minimum salary in Honduras?

On April 6, 2022, the Ministry of Labor and Social Security passed new regulations that established the adjustment percentages for the national Minimum Wage.

The approved minimum wage encompasses a range: from a monthly minimum of Seven Thousand Four Hundred Eight Lempiras (approximately US$302) to a maximum of Fourteen Thousand Three Hundred Forty-Seven Lempiras (approximately US$585). The actual wage within this spectrum depends on factors such as the company's activity, category, and size, as well as the number of workers employed.

Employment Law in Honduras: Key Guidelines

Employment Probation Period

Working Hours

Annual Leave in Honduras

Sick Leave

Maternity Leave

Employee Probation Period: During the initial assessment phase, a probationary period not exceeding 60 days is observed.

Working Hours: Typically, the duration of work per day should not surpass eight hours, and the cumulative weekly limit is 44 hours. For individuals working night shifts, the weekly workload must not exceed 36 hours. For those working a combination of day and night shifts, the upper limit stands at 42 hours per week.

Annual Leave in Honduras: The allocated minimum vacation duration for employees under the Honduran jurisdiction is as outlined:

10 days of vacation following the completion of the first year of employment

12 days after the second year

15 days following three years of service

20 working days for a tenure of four years or more.

Sick Leave: Employees have the right to receive paid sick leave when facing short-term incapacitation due to an occupational accident. This compensation is granted at a rate of two paid sick days per month within the initial 12 months of employment and subsequently at a rate of four paid sick days per month. The cumulative allowance extends to a maximum of 120 paid sick days.

Maternity Leave: As stipulated by the Labor Code, employees are entitled to a span of 10 weeks or 70 days for paid maternity leave. To receive this benefit, a worker is required to provide the employer with a medical certificate detailing the pregnancy, anticipated delivery date, and the intended commencement date of the maternity leave. This period encompasses 4 weeks preceding the birth and 6 weeks succeeding it.

Employment Contracts in Honduras

Collective bargaining agreements (CBAs) and labor unions wield significant influence within Honduras, impacting the dynamics of your relationship with employees. It is imperative to factor in these elements before proceeding to hire and offer employment in the country.

Honduran regulations mandate employers to formulate robust employment contracts encompassing crucial details like compensation, benefits, termination protocols, and more. It's crucial to express all remuneration figures in Honduran lempira, the local currency. Additionally, your contractual documentation must align with the provisions outlined in any applicable CBA or labor union regulations.

An important legislative change occurred in April 2022 with the repeal of the law permitting hourly employment. As of June 2022, only indefinite term contracts, fixed term contracts, and project contracts remain permissible. This shift in regulation necessitates a proactive adjustment in your approach to employment contracts within the country.

Employment Law in Honduras: Termination of Employment

Here are the methods for concluding an employment agreement in Honduras:

Just Cause: Dismissal can occur when an employee engages in grave misconduct as stipulated in the Labor Code or the Company's Internal Regulations.

Without Just Cause: Employers have the authority to terminate an employee's contract at any time while adhering to the compensation outlined in labor regulations.

Fixed-Term Contract: If an employee is engaged under a fixed-term contract, termination can be initiated by asserting just cause with prior authorization from the Ministry of Labor, or upon the contract's expiration.

In all instances, the conclusion of an employment contract must align with its terms. In most scenarios, specific procedural prerequisites must be met before termination to prevent it from being deemed unfair.

Employers possess the ability to dismiss employees without providing justification, as long as due compensation is disbursed in accordance with the law. However, there remains a potential risk wherein employees could contest the payment and seek reinstatement.

Employees generally have the prerogative to resign from their positions. Both parties can mutually agree to termination by adhering to notice periods and conditions specified in the employment contract or legal statutes. Termination due to age is possible once the employee attains the requisite retirement age, affording them the choice between retirement and continued work.

The notion of a "frustrated" contract arises in exceptional circumstances where external factors render its performance unattainable. Instances of this nature are rare and might involve the employee's demise or complete obliteration of the workplace due to events like earthquakes.

Ultimately, the parties involved retain the liberty to agree on termination grounds, grounded in the principles of contractual freedom and good faith.

Frequently Asked Questions about Labor Laws in Honduras

In our experience, these are the common questions and doubtful points of our Clients.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.