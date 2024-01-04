Worldwide:
Updated Global HR Law Guide Chapter: Collective Dismissals
04 January 2024
Ius Laboris
Our Global HR Law Guide takes you through the legal aspects of
the entire employment journey, with 16 chapters from recruitment
through to pensions, in over 50 countries, providing a valuable
tool for HR and in-house counsel.
We have just updated our chapter on collective dismissals for
your perusal.
Find out all about whether and how to consult with employees
about multiple dismissals and how many dismissals trigger this
requirement. Find out also whatinformation you need to give the
various stakeholders about dismissals, along with what happens if
you fail to comply. And what of the sometimes controversial issue
of the order for selection for dismissal? Find out about this and
more in Global HR Law Guide chapter 13, updated in 50+ countries as
at December 2023.
Get the facts from 50+ countries here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
