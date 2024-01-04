ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Our Global HR Law Guide takes you through the legal aspects of the entire employment journey, with 16 chapters from recruitment through to pensions, in over 50 countries, providing a valuable tool for HR and in-house counsel.

We have just updated our chapter on collective dismissals for your perusal.

Find out all about whether and how to consult with employees about multiple dismissals and how many dismissals trigger this requirement. Find out also whatinformation you need to give the various stakeholders about dismissals, along with what happens if you fail to comply. And what of the sometimes controversial issue of the order for selection for dismissal? Find out about this and more in Global HR Law Guide chapter 13, updated in 50+ countries as at December 2023.

Get the facts from 50+ countries here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.