Luxembourg: 2024 Social Elections For Luxembourg Companies: Arendt's Helpdesk Is Here To Answer Your Questions

Social elections take place every five years. On 12 March 2024, companies with at least 15 employees will hold social elections to vote for their staff representatives. Get more information on the specific steps and timeline to follow to ensure legal compliance throughout this key election process.

Employers must organise and oversee the elections of staff representatives, which may lead to a few questions with regard to organisation, such as:

How is the number of employees at the company determined?

How is the number of regular/substitute delegates to elect calculated?

Who is eligible to be a candidate and who is eligible to vote?

Which voting system is used at my company: relative majority or proportional representation?

What are the procedures for on-site voting and postal voting?

What measures should be in place to address and resolve disputes or challenges that may arise during the social elections?

And many more.

EMPLOYERS' SOCIAL ELECTION HELPDESK

Our team members are fully prepared to answer any legal and practical questions you may have about the elections. We have set up a helpdesk with specialised members of our team, all of whom are experts in all procedural aspects of the social elections and can be reached via a dedicated email address:

socialelections2024@arendt.com

Our Employment Law, Pensions & Benefits team works closely with all our practices every day, resulting in considerable experience in coordinating and managing projects.

