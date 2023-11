ARTICLE

Aufgrund einer Krankheit, die die Arbeitsleistung der Arbeitnehmerin beeinträchtigt, darf der Arbeitgeber gemäss Art. 336c OR nach Ablauf der Sperrzeit kündigen. Hat die Kündigung für den Arbeitgeber keine eigene Bedeutung, kann eine Verschlechterung der wirtschaftlichen Situation der Arbeitnehmerin zu einer Entschädigungspflicht führen, was jedoch nicht direkt mit einer Missbräuchlichkeit in Verbindung stehen muss.

