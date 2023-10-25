Every five years, Luxembourg's employers are required to hold elections for their staff delegations, provided that they had at least 15 employees in the 12 months before the first day of the month in which the elections are announced. In principle, the date of these elections is set by ministerial decree.
A ministerial decree of 13 October 2023_ on setting the date for re-electing the staff delegations for the 2024-2029 period, which was published on 20 October 2023, established 12 March 2024 as the date for the social elections (including closing the ballots and counting votes). For companies whose work organisation makes it impossible to open voting on 12 March 2024, they can exceptionally start on 10 March 2024, at the earliest.
Meticulous attention to detail is needed to calculate the staff threshold and to prepare and manage these social elections because they require compliance with strict procedures, coupled with deadlines and mandatory communications between the different parties involved, particularly employees and the Labour and Mines Inspectorate (Inspection du travail et des mines - ITM), subject to being declared null and void in the event of a failure to ensure compliance.
