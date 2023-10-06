The wage index has been increased from 921.40 points to 944.43 points as of 1 September 2023, resulting in an increase in the minimum social wage and the adjustment of certain thresholds and ceilings provided for by law.

The new gross amounts in euros are as follows:

Age  %  Gross hourly wage  Gross monthly wage 

 

Base index 100 

 Gross monthly wage 

 

index 944.43 
18 and over unqualified  100  14.8609   272,22  2,570.93  
from 17 to 18  80  11.8887   217,78  2,056.74  
from 15 to 17  75  11.1456   204,16  1,928.20  
18 and over qualified  120  17.8330   326,66  3,085.11  

 

Minimum monthly starting wage required to apply  for  trial period of more than 6 months to 12 months  5,062.14 
Minimum gross annual wage required at the time of the employee's departure from the company to apply the  non-competition clause  64,382.45  
Monthly flat rate for the costs of  regular teleworking in the banking sector  28.33  


The amount for the tax exemption limit for the settlement agreement indemnity, the voluntary indemnity in case of resignation or termination by mutual agreement, being calculated on 1st January of the concerned year, is still EUR 28,648.80 gross (index 877.01). 

Key Action Points for Human Resources and In-house Counsel

Print the tables and keep them on your desk.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.