The wage index has been increased from 921.40 points to 944.43 points as of 1 September 2023, resulting in an increase in the minimum social wage and the adjustment of certain thresholds and ceilings provided for by law.
The new gross amounts in euros are as follows:
|Age
|%
|Gross hourly wage
|Gross
monthly wage
Base index 100
|Gross
monthly wage
index 944.43
|18 and over unqualified
|100
|14.8609
|272,22
|2,570.93
|from 17 to 18
|80
|11.8887
|217,78
|2,056.74
|from 15 to 17
|75
|11.1456
|204,16
|1,928.20
|18 and over qualified
|120
|17.8330
|326,66
|3,085.11
|Minimum monthly starting wage required to apply for a trial period of more than 6 months to 12 months
|5,062.14
|Minimum gross annual wage required at the time of the employee's departure from the company to apply the non-competition clause
|64,382.45
|Monthly flat rate for the costs of regular teleworking in the banking sector
|28.33
The amount for the tax exemption limit for the settlement agreement indemnity, the voluntary indemnity in case of resignation or termination by mutual agreement, being calculated on 1st January of the concerned year, is still EUR 28,648.80 gross (index 877.01).
Key Action Points for Human Resources and In-house Counsel
Print the tables and keep them on your desk.
