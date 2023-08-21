On August 16, 2023, Laos' Prime Minister's Office issued Notice No. 1502/PMO, which increases the minimum wage for all workers in Laos. This increase is a continuation of the stepped increases in the minimum wage that began in mid-2022.

The recent notice increases the minimum monthly wage from LAK 1,300,000 (approx. USD 66) to LAK 1,600,000 (approx. USD 82), in accordance with an agreement reached in the government's ordinary session in July 2023. The new minimum wage rate will take effect on October 1, 2023.

This is the third minimum wage increase in Laos since June 2022. Two of the main factors responsible for this heightened frequency of minimum wage increases are the depreciation of the Lao kip against foreign currencies and inflation in the price of goods for daily consumption. These stepped increases also show the government's proactive approach toward addressing the cost-of-living crisis in Laos and its effect on low-wage workers.

